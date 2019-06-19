El-Shennawi Out to Change Fortunes at AFCON 2019

Keeper Ahmed El-Shennawi used to be Egypt's number one choice but a habit of picking up injuries at crucial moments left him contemplating a back-up role at the Nations Cup.

El-Shennawi stood between the sticks in Egypt's opening game at the 2017 edition in Gabon but a hamstring injury ended his campaign before it even began, having only played 25 minutes against Mali.

Few months later and after regaining his form, he sustained a serious knee injury that also kept him out of the 2018 World Cup.

After around eight months on the sidelines, the 28-year-old appeared with his new club Pyramids for the first time last January.

His form appeared shaky in his first few games with the big-spending club but he then produced a series of fine displays to regain his form.

Egypt's goalkeeping coach is a big fan of El-Shennawi, having once described him as the "most talented keeper of his generation."

He is excepted to face stiff competition from Ahly's Ahmed El-Shennawi for a regular place at the Egypt finals.

By Mohamad Mosselhi