Elkann Asks Ronaldo Not to Score Against Juventus

Andrea Agnelli's cousin Lapo Elkann has asked Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo not to score against Juventus if the two sides were to meet in the future.

Elkann is one of the heirs to the Agnelli family who own Juve, and is known for his love for the club.

He told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia: “Ronaldo is a friend, I retain affection and respect for him and there’s certainly some regret at seeing him leave, our friendship remains unchanged,.

“He’s a great person, a generous man and had a really difficult life growing up. He remains the King of football.

“I send him a big hug and hope he does well for Manchester United, but I ask him just one thing: don’t score against Juventus!”

The two teams are in different groups in this season's UEFA Champions League, but could lock horns at a later stage in the competition.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United in the final days of the summer transfer window after a three-year stay at Juventus.