Elneny: Arsenal Must Sign Odegaard

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has urged his club to make loanee Martin Odegaard's deal permanent.

Odegaard joined the Gunners in January on loan from Real Madrid and has impressed in England, with Elneny saying he "wishes" Arsenal would bring in the player on a full-time basis.

Elneny told Norwegian channel VGTV of Odegaard: “You always see him coaching players, outside of the dressing room as well. He talks all the time about the game and what we are going to do. He has the personality to be a captain.”

On signing Odegaard on a permanent deal, he added: “We wish, we wish, we wish.”