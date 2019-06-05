Elneny Cuts Off His Dreadlocks Ahead of AfCON

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny has cut off his dreads before the commencement of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Since his arrival at Arsenal in January 2016, the 26-year-old has been known for always having the dreadlocks hairstyle.
On Tuesday, Elneny revealed his new look without his dreadlocks while he enjoyed the Eid-al Fitr holiday. The African star will soon join Egypt's training camp.
'Switching off before the next big thing: Afcon 2019. And yes, you have seen it right, no more hair," Elneny captioned the picture.
Elneny will be hoping to have a great tournament with the Pharaohs on home soil after a season where the Gunners failed to win a trophy.
Earlier this year, his compatriot and 2018-19 Uefa Champions League winner Mohamed Salah shaved off his trademark beard for a clean and fresh look.
Egypt are the hosts of this year's Afcon and they are up against DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe in Group A of the showpiece.
Their opening game is against Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium on June 21.
Via SyndiGate.info
