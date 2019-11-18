Elneny Interested in Milan Move

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is keen on a move to AC Milan, but the Serie A strugglers are less keen on him says Calciomercato.

The Egypt international, currently on loan at Besiktas, has reached out to Milan, but there are several complications to a deal.

Firstly, the loan move to Turkey would have to be cancelled, which would need the support of the Super Lig club, and then an agreement would need to be reached allowing Milan the option to purchase Elneny at the end of a temporary move.

If those obstacles can be overcome then he would be a fit, but the club may look for an easier way to add quality in midfield, such as Elneny's former team-mate, Granit Xhaka.