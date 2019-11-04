ElShorbagy Arrives for Another Shot at World Title in Doha

Former World No.1 and 2017 world champion Mohamed ElShorbagy arrived in Doha on Sunday to participate in the 2019/20 PSA Men’s World Championship to be held at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex from November 8 to 15.

The Egyptian was met by top officials of the Qatar Squash Federation on his arrival, as well as by fans who trooped out in appreciable numbers to welcome the star player to Doha.

The tournament provides another opportunity for ElShorbagy, who is only the second man after Ramy Ashour to win the World Junior Championship twice when he triumphed in 2008 and 2009, to take a third shot at the world title in Doha having previously been defeated twice by the same opponent, Ashour, in the finals of 2012 and 2014 championships held at the Qatari capital.

The $335,000 total prize purse tournament is featuring a total of 64 players from 24 countries, including the 56 highest ranked players and eight wild card entrants.

In addition to capturing the trophy and the lion’s share of the prize money, the winner will also qualify for the season-ending PSA World Tour Finals.