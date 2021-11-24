Emery Among Candidates for Man Utd Job

Bild has claimed that Unai Emery is among the candidates being considered at Manchester United for their coaching job.

The Villarreal boss turned down the chance to manage Newcastle United in recent weeks, but the Red Devils are tracking him nonetheless.

The 50-year-old Spaniard made a name for himself after guiding Sevilla to Europa League glory three years in a row.

He went on to manage Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal afterwards before returning to Spain to take over at Villarreal in 2020.

The Yellow Submarine won the Europa League title last season under Emery after defeating Manchester United on penalties in the final.