Emery Favorite to Become New Newcastle Manager

Sport 1 claims that Villarreal head coach Unai Emery is the favorite to become Newcastle United's next manager.

The Magpies sacked Steve Bruce last week after their terrible start to the season.

The new club owners are ready to offer the Spaniard a lucrative fee to ensure his arrival.

He is currently settled at Villarreal and has lead the team to clinching the Europa League title last season following their win over Manchester United in the final on penalties.

Villarreal's Spanish coach Unai Emery celebrates after winning the UEFA Europa League final football match between Villarreal CF and Manchester United at the Gdansk Stadium in Gdansk on May 26, 2021. / AFP / POOL / Adam Warzawa