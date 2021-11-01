Emery Favorite to Become New Newcastle Manager

  1. Home
Sport 1 claims that Villarreal head coach Unai Emery is the favorite to become Newcastle United's next manager.

The Magpies sacked Steve Bruce last week after their terrible start to the season.

The new club owners are ready to offer the Spaniard a lucrative fee to ensure his arrival.

He is currently settled at Villarreal and has lead the team to clinching the Europa League title last season following their win over Manchester United in the final on penalties.

