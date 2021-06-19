Emirates Amateur Golf League is All Set for Take Off

  1. Home
Published June 19th, 2021 - 12:20 GMT
Jumeirah Golf Estates will play host to the EAGL MINI-SERIES (Photo: Supplied)
Exactly five months after the launch announcement, the Emirates Amateur Golf League ( EAGL ) will showcase its ground-breaking concept with its ‘Mini-Series’ 9-hole event on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Sunday, June 20th.

Many of the region’s decision-makers from the golf and business industries, all of them serious amateur golfers, are set to go head-to-head in the televised event. The main EAGL, scheduled to be held later this year, will be the first-of-its-kind franchise-based amateur tournament in the world.

The first-of-its-kind Mini-Series gets underway at 15:30, with the broadcast on Dubai Sport Channel 2 beginning 15 minutes earlier at 15:15 and continuing until the last match finishes on the 18th at 18:50.

Eight teams of four players will face off on the day and the event will feature a hole-in-one prize courtesy of Luxury Carts Arabia, with a prize of a Club Car Onward golf cart for any player who aces the par-3 14th hole.

EAGL Teams:

  • Dubai Tigers      (Captain: Chris May)
  • Mena Golfers    (Non-Playing Captain: Rick Bevan)
  • English Roses    (Captain: Mark Rix)
  • Asian Jumbos    (Non-Playing Captain: Robbie Greenfield / Playing Captain: Paul Murnaghan)
  • Indian Lions      (Non-Playing Captain: Rajeev Khanna / Playing Captain: Gurbax Singh)
  • Abu Dhabi Roars (Captain: Gary Webber)
  • Emirati Players (Non-Playing Captain: Ismail Sharif / Playing Captain: Khalid Yousuf)
  • European Seves (Captain: Jay Tostevin)

The Draw:

Tee Time

Match

Team

Player

 

Team

Player

15.30

1

Dubai Tigers

Nathan Williamson (7)

Vs

English Roses

Mark Rix (Cpt) (4)

 

2

MENA Golfers

Deepak Jain (6.2)

Vs

Asian Jumbos

Bayer Khan (7.4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15.40

3

Indian Lions

Kabir Luthra (8)

Vs

Emirati Players

Robert Fiala (8)

 

4

Abu Dhabi Roars

Christopher Nelson (8.8)

Vs

European Seves

Jack Joseph Gleeson (7.9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15.50

5

Dubai Tigers

Chris May (Captain – 9.2)

Vs

English Roses

Bryan Moulds (7.2)

 

6

Abu Dhabi Roars

Khalfan Al Kaabi (7)

Vs

European Seves

Suneel Aggarwal (5.7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16.00

7

MENA Golfers

Ashok Kumar (11.6)

Vs

Asian Jumbos

Rohit Kaushal (13.9)

 

8

Indian Lions

Gurbax Singh (16.7)

Vs

Emirati Players

Adel Zarouni (12.3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16.10

9

MENA Golfers

Zubair Firdaus (-3.5)

Vs

Asian Jumbos

Wayne Platt (-1.7)

 

10

Dubai Tigers

Ms. Jaishree Gupta (7)

Vs

English Roses

Ms. Melissa Williams (9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16.20

11

Indian Lions

Sanjay Raina (10.6)

Vs

Emirati Players

Walid al Attar (10)

 

12

Abu Dhabi Roars

Graham Glynn (7)

Vs 

European Seves

Jay Tostevin (11)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16.30

13

MENA Golfers

Craig Vance (-4.5) 

Vs

Asian Jumbos

Paul Murnaghan (-2)

 

14

Indian Lions

Sabiq Baji (0)

Vs

Emirati Players

Khalid Yousuf  (-3.2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16.40

15

Abu Dhabi Roars

Gary Webber (1.7)

Vs

European Seves

Rohit Gupta (3.8)

 

16

Dubai Tigers

Alistair Mcdonald (3)

Vs

English Roses

Paul Summerskill (0)


Abu Dhabi Roars Captain Gary Webber, who plays off a handicap of 1.7, is excited at the prospect of playing in front of the TV cameras as he tees off against Rohit Gupta of the European Seves at 16:40.

“This is really cool. Obviously, there is a lot of pressure when the cameras are behind you as you are swinging a golf club, but I think my guys will get through that,” said Webber. “A lot of people will be watching, including kids – and for them to look and think that they could also play in an event like this someday is really neat for amateur golf. This will help golf grow even more, especially in regions where it hasn’t developed like it has in Europe and the United States, so it is a really exciting event to be part of and I am looking forward to it.”

Paul Murnaghan, Playing Captain of the Asian Jumbos, is keen for his players to make a fast start.

“With the nine-hole format we have to come out of the blocks running,” he said. “As we prepare for the event we are keeping a mindset of taking it easy, getting a good warm up, get used to the heat and then just play your normal golf and trying to block out all of the TV cameras and the press and whatever else is going around. We should just go out and enjoy it and get as many holes so we can up straight away before we get to the eighth or ninth hole.”

Play will be followed by Golf Industry Forum attended by leading figures, a Gala Dinner and a prize presentation against a backdrop of the final round of the US Open, which is being held at Torrey Pines.

