Emirates Cricket Board Announces Team to Represent UAE at Asian Cricket Council’s U16 Western Region Tournament

Emirates Cricket Board has officially announced the team that will represent the UAE at the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Under-16 (U16) Western Region tournament.

In showing Emirates Cricket Board’s unwavering commitment to develop local talent, Emirati U16 middle-order batsman and spin-bowler, Obaid Tauqir, has been selected into the team.

Zayed Abbas, Emirates Cricket Board Member and Spokesperson, said: “We are very excited and proud to select Obaid and provide him with this opportunity. It remains a mandate of the Board to grow our Emirati youth cricketers into UAE representative players who will stand on the domestic, regional and international stage. We are confident he will receive a valuable and rewarding experience through his competing at the ACC U16 tournament, and playing alongside experienced and talented players.”

With a strong number of Emirati youths currently being introduced to the sport through Emirates Cricket’s Pinsent Masons Emirati Development Programme (EDP), which is conducted at various local schools across the UAE, the selection of Obaid will no doubt be noticed and provide these youths with a strong Emirati role-model.

Obaid will also relish in the depth and experience of his fellow team-mates, especially under the captaincy and guidance of U16 domestic and regional stalwart-player and leader Adithya Shetty.

Mohamed Tauqir, UAE National Teams’ Selector and former UAE Men’s Captain - Cricket World Cup 2015,commented; “This is a great milestone for Emirates Cricket, and one we thank the Board for. Obaid has been working very hard on his game over the last 3-years; with his local Academy (Desert Cricket Cubs Academy - Sharjah), actively involved in school-led tournaments, as well as exposed to ECB’s various age-group competitions. Obaid’s coaches at his school (Victoria International School - Sharjah) and his academy have been very supportive and have recognised his potential.” “As an Emirati, this is an outstanding opportunity for him to represent his country and embrace the chance to enhance his cricketing skills.” added Tauqir.

To be played in a 35-overs-a-side format, hosted in Oman, the tournament will commence on Monday October 21st and continue through to Tuesday October 29th, 2019. UAE has been drawn into Pool A alongside Saudi, Bahrain and Iran with Pool B showcasing Qatar, Maldives and Kuwait and hosts Oman.

The team that will represent the UAE at the Asian Cricket Council's Western Region U16 tournament is;

Adithya Shetty (C)

Soorya Sathish

Kai Smith

Chris Sequeira

Muhammad Babar

Rudra Mahadev

Aayan Khan

Harshit Seth

Ali Naseer

Jash Giyanani

Muhammad Zuhaib

Rishit Sharma

Annant Bhargava

Obaid Tauqir