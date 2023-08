Emirates Cup: Arsenal vs Monaco - probable lineups, prediction

Arsenal conclude their pre-season preparations when they defend their Emirates Cup title against Monaco on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, August 2

Kick-off time: 17:00 (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Monaco probable lineups

Arsenal possible Xl

Manager: Mikel Arteta

Aaron Ramsdale; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard

Monaco possible Xl

Manager: Adi Hutter

Philipp Kohn; Chrislain Matsima, Guillermo Maripan, Yllan Okou; Vanderson, Mohamed Camara, Youssouf Fofana, Caio Henrique; Aleksandr Golovin, Kevin Volland; Wissam Ben Yedder

Prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Monaco: The home team will push forward from the start and will most likely end up winning comfortably despite facing a difficult opponent.