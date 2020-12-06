Emirates D20 Aims to Increase UAE Talent Pool

The pandemic may have put international cricket on hold for the UAE team, but there is still plenty being played as part of coach and director of cricket Robin Singh’s vision to create a talent pool.

After the Emirates D10 Tournament which was held in July, the Emirates Cricket Board has rolled out another event — the Emirates Domestic ‘D20’ tournament.

And adding heft to the tournament is Dream 11, who were the title sponsors of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL), that was held in the UAE.

The tournament gets going on Sunday with six teams in competition across 33 fixtures. All the matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The final will take place on Christmas eve, on December 24.

Robin Singh will follow the proceedings along with members of the National Selection Committee. Players who will impress will be considered for future selection to represent the UAE.

“We are confident that this tournament will help identify promising talent who can then be further trained and integrated into the UAE National Team. We look forward to 12-days of thrilling, competitive cricket,” Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket, had said during the launch.

The opening fixture on Sunday sees ECB take on Abu Dhabi followed by the game between Fujairah and Sharjah. Ajman meet Abu Dhabi in the last match of the night.