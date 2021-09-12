Emma Raducanu Wins US Open Title

Britain’s Emma Raducanu defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the final to be crowned US Open champion at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The 18-year-old won the match in straight sets 6-4 6-3 to claim her first Grand Slam title.

“It was an incredibly difficult match but I thought the level was extremely high,” said the Brit after her win.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain is awarded the championship trophy by Billie Jean King after defeating Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada during their Women's Singles final match on Day Thirteen of the 2021 US Open