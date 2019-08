Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri has launched an attack on his club Leganes as he tries to force through a move to Premier League side Brighton.

The 22-year-old is thought to have been the subject of a sizeable bid from the Seagulls, and he is unhappy that the bid has seemingly been rejected.

He posted on his Instagram story: "It's sad to feel poorly treated by people who have shown me that they care about money too much."