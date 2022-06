England suffered their heaviest home defeat since 1928 on Tuesday as Gareth Southgate's side lost 4-0 to Hungary in Wolverhampton in the UEFA Nations League and had defender John Stones sent off.

England stay bottom of League A, Group 3 and at real risk of being relegated to the less glamorous League B. They are three points behind European champions Italy, who themselves lost heavily, going down 5-2 in Germany.

AFP