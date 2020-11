Enzo Zidane is on the verge of joining German side Erzgebirge Aue.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is without a club since he was released by Almeria in October.

The France Under 19 international looks set to continue his career in the second tier in Germany, Erzgebirge chairman Helge Leonhardt told Tag24.

"The discussions are advanced. There have been several telephone conversations. Enzo wants to join Aue!"