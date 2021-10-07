Erling Haaland Prefers Real Madrid Move

Norwegian star Erling Haaland has decided to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the current season, as reported by AS.

The 21-year-old striker will snub any new contract offers from his team despite reports claiming that Dortmund are prepared to give him double what he currently earns.

The rising star will try to leave the German giants next summer with the help of his agent, Mino Raiola.

Reports claim the striker prefers moving to Real Madrid.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on getting him.

Haaland's entourage met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta during the summer, and Dortmund reportedly turned down €200m offers from City and PSG in the previous transfer window.