Erling Haaland Wants to Join Real Madrid

Both Real Madrid are Manchester United are monitoring Erling Haaland's situation at Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian star is said to prefer a move to the Spanish capital according to Sunday Times journalist Duncan Castles.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in his compatriot as a long term replacement to Edinson Cavani.

Following Cavani's contract renewal for another season, Man Utd focused their attention on signing Jadon Sancho and Rapahel Varane this transfer window.

The Red Devils had planned to pursue Haaland next summer, but their hopes could be shattered if the striker's mind is set on Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old moved to Dortmund in December 2019 and is tied to the club until June 2024.

He has 60 goals in 60 appearances for the German giants so far.