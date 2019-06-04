Esperance-Wydad: Emergency Meeting of CAF Executive Committee Opens in Paris

The emergency meeting of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) dedicated to the events that took place during the second leg of the final match of the CAF Champions League 2018/2019 between Tunisian Esperance Tunis and Morocco's Wydad Casablanca opened Tuesday in the French capital, Paris.

The meeting is expected to discuss the regulatory solutions regarding the match.

During the match, Wydad, who were 2-1 behind on aggregate, thought they had equalized just before the hour mark but the header from Walid Karti was disallowed for an infringement.

Wydad players protested to the Gambian referee, demanding VAR be used, and CAF President Ahmad Ahmad spent almost 30 minutes in discussions with officials in a bid to get the game restarted.

Amid embarrassing scenes in Tunis, home side Esperance were declared winners of the African Champions League.