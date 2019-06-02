Esperance-Wydad: Morocco's Royal Football Federation to Take Case to FIFA and CAS

Morocco's Royal Football Federation (FRMF) will take the case of the CAF Champions League final between Esperance Tunis and Wydad Casablanca to FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), head of the Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, announced Saturday in Rabat.

Speaking at a press briefing at the end of a meeting of the FRMF board, Lekjaa recalled that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has called an Emergency Executive Committee on Tuesday to discuss the regulatory solutions regarding the events that took place during the second leg of the final match of the CAF Champions League 2018/2019.

Wydad, who were 2-1 behind on aggregate, thought they had equalized just before the hour mark but the header from Walid Karti was disallowed for an infringement.

Wydad players protested to the Gambian referee, demanding VAR be used, and CAF President Ahmad Ahmad spent almost 30 minutes in discussions with officials in a bid to get the game restarted.

Amid embarrassing scenes in Tunis, home side Esperance were declared winners of the African Champions League.