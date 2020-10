ESS handball player Ghazi Belghali tests positive to Covid-19 (FTHB).

The Tunisian Handball Federation, announced Wednesday evening on its official Facebook page, that pivot of the national team and Etoile Sportive du Sahel Ghazi Belghali has tested positive to Covid-19.

The FTHB had previously announced that two players of the national team have recovered of coronavirus, namely Mosbah Sanai and Assil Nemli.