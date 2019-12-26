Esteghlal Bids Official Farewell to Stramaccioni

Esteghlal football club officially announced on Thursday that it has parted ways with it Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni.

Esteghlal football club made an announcement, saying it no longer wants to work with him since the team should be prepared for the AFC Champions League, the Iran Professional League and Hazfi Cup as soon as possible.

Ex-Esteghlal striker Farhad Majidi is an option to replace Stramaccioni.

The Italian coach left Esteghlal on December 8 after the Iranian team failed to transfer his salary due to the US sanctions.

While the Italian coach received part of his unpaid salary after the representative of an Iranian bank gave him a check at Iran’s Embassy in Rome, he refused to return to Iran to lead Esteghlal.

Under the stewardship of Stramaccioni, Esteghlal had moved up top of the table after about four years but the team have earned four points from the past three matches, leaving the Blues in third place.