Europa Conference League: AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham probable lineups, prediction

West Ham United will try to secure qualification to the UEFA Europa Conference League final when they travel to face AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday.
The Hammers clinched a 2-1 win in the first leg.
Match date: Thursday, May 18
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: AFAS Stadion
AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham probable lineups
Alkmaar possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Pascal Jansen
Mathew Ryan; Yukinari Sugawara, Sam Beukema, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Milos Kerkez; Jordy Clasie, Tijjani Reijnders; Jens Odgaard, Sven Mijnans, Myron van Brederode; Vangelis Pavlidis
West Ham United possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: David Moyes
Alphonse Areola; Thilo Kehrer, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio
Prediction
Alkmaar 1-1 West Ham: Moyes' side will do what is enough to ensure their qualification to the final despite Alkmaar's attempts for a comeback.