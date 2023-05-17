  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Europa Conference League: AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham probable lineups, prediction

Europa Conference League: AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham probable lineups, prediction

Published May 17th, 2023 - 07:49 GMT
West Ham United's Algerian midfielder Said Benrahma celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at the London Stadium, in London on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
West Ham United's Algerian midfielder Said Benrahma celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Aston Villa at the London Stadium, in London on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

West Ham United will try to secure qualification to the UEFA Europa Conference League final when they travel to face AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Thursday.

The Hammers clinched a 2-1 win in the first leg.

Match date: Thursday, May 18
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: AFAS Stadion

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham probable lineups

  • Alkmaar possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Pascal Jansen

Mathew Ryan; Yukinari Sugawara, Sam Beukema, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Milos Kerkez; Jordy Clasie, Tijjani Reijnders; Jens Odgaard, Sven Mijnans, Myron van Brederode; Vangelis Pavlidis

  • West Ham United possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: David Moyes

Alphonse Areola; Thilo Kehrer, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

Prediction

Alkmaar 1-1 West Ham: Moyes' side will do what is enough to ensure their qualification to the final despite Alkmaar's attempts for a comeback.

Tags:West Ham UnitedAZ AlkmaarUEFA Europa Conference League

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...