Europa Conference League Final: Fiorentina vs West Ham prediction, possible lineups

Fiorentina and West Ham United will be clashing at the Eden Arena in Prague in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday night.
Match date: Wednesday, June 7
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Eden Arena, Prague
Fiorentina vs West Ham probable lineups
Fiorentina possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Vincenzo Italiano
Pietro Terracciano; Dodo, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nikola Milenkovic, Cristiano Biraghi; Sofyan Amrabat, Rolando Mandragora; Nicolas Gonzalez, Giacomo Bonaventura, Jonathan Ikone; Arthur Cabral
West Ham United possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: David Moyes
Alphonse Areola; Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio
Prediction
Fiorentina 1-3 West Ham: The English side has enough talent to ensure victory over a good opponent that will not surrender easily.