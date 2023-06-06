Europa Conference League Final: Fiorentina vs West Ham prediction, possible lineups

  1. Home
Published June 6th, 2023 - 08:17 GMT
West Ham United's players attend a training session on the eve of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC on June 6, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)
West Ham United's players attend a training session on the eve of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC on June 6, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)

Fiorentina and West Ham United will be clashing at the Eden Arena in Prague in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday night.

Match date: Wednesday, June 7
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Eden Arena, Prague

Fiorentina vs West Ham probable lineups

  • Fiorentina possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Vincenzo Italiano

Pietro Terracciano; Dodo, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nikola Milenkovic, Cristiano Biraghi; Sofyan Amrabat, Rolando Mandragora; Nicolas Gonzalez, Giacomo Bonaventura, Jonathan Ikone; Arthur Cabral

  • West Ham United possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: David Moyes

Alphonse Areola; Thilo Kehrer, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

Prediction

Fiorentina 1-3 West Ham: The English side has enough talent to ensure victory over a good opponent that will not surrender easily.

