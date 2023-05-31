Europa League final: Sevilla vs Roma prediction, possible lineups

AS Roma and Sevilla FC are set to face-off for the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday night in at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Match date: Wednesday, May 31
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Puskas Arena
Sevilla vs Roma probable lineups
- Sevilla possible Xl
Manager: Jose Luis Mendilibar
Bounou, Jesus Navas, Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Alex Telles, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Ocampos, Torres, Gil, Youssef En-Nesyri
- Roma possible Xl
Manager: Jose Mourinho
Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Zeki Celik, Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham
Prediction
Sevilla 1-0 Roma: The Andalusian side are favorites to clinch the title for the seventh time despite the Giallorossi's best efforts.