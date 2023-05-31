Europa League final: Sevilla vs Roma prediction, possible lineups

  1. Home
Published May 31st, 2023 - 11:47 GMT
Sevilla's Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after opening the scoring during the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg football match between Juventus and Sevilla on May 11, 2023 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

AS Roma and Sevilla FC are set to face-off for the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday night in at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Match date: Wednesday, May 31
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Puskas Arena

Sevilla vs Roma probable lineups

  • Sevilla possible Xl

Manager: Jose Luis Mendilibar

Bounou, Jesus Navas, Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Alex Telles, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Ocampos, Torres, Gil, Youssef En-Nesyri 

  • Roma possible Xl

Manager: Jose Mourinho

Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Zeki Celik, Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham

Prediction

Sevilla 1-0 Roma: The Andalusian side are favorites to clinch the title for the seventh time despite the Giallorossi's best efforts.

