Europa League final: Sevilla vs Roma prediction, possible lineups

AS Roma and Sevilla FC are set to face-off for the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday night in at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Match date: Wednesday, May 31

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Puskas Arena

Sevilla vs Roma probable lineups

Sevilla possible Xl

Manager: Jose Luis Mendilibar

Bounou, Jesus Navas, Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Alex Telles, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Ocampos, Torres, Gil, Youssef En-Nesyri

Roma possible Xl

Manager: Jose Mourinho

Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Zeki Celik, Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham

Prediction

Sevilla 1-0 Roma: The Andalusian side are favorites to clinch the title for the seventh time despite the Giallorossi's best efforts.