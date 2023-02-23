  1. Home
Europa League: Roma vs Red Bull Salzburg predicted lineups

AS Roma's Norwegian forward Ola Solbakken (R) celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and Hellas Verona, on February 19, 2023 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Roma host Red Bull Salzburg at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie.

Match date: Thursday, February 23
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Roma vs Red Bull Salzburg probable lineups

  • Roma possible Xl (3-4-3)

Head coach: Jose Mourinho

Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Nicola Zalewski, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stephen El Shaarawy, Andrea Belotti

  •  Salzburg possible Xl (4-3-1-2)

Head coach: Matthias Jaissle

Philipp Kohn; Amar Dedic, Oumar Solet, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andreas Ulmer; Nicolas Capaldo, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Nicolas Seiwald; Luka Sucic; Noah Okafor, Fernando

