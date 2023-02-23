Europa League: Roma vs Red Bull Salzburg predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Roma host Red Bull Salzburg at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie.
Match date: Thursday, February 23
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
Roma vs Red Bull Salzburg probable lineups
- Roma possible Xl (3-4-3)
Head coach: Jose Mourinho
Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Nicola Zalewski, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stephen El Shaarawy, Andrea Belotti
- Salzburg possible Xl (4-3-1-2)
Head coach: Matthias Jaissle
Philipp Kohn; Amar Dedic, Oumar Solet, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andreas Ulmer; Nicolas Capaldo, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Nicolas Seiwald; Luka Sucic; Noah Okafor, Fernando
