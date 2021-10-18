Europe's Elite Offered Chance to Sign Barcelona Winger Dembele

Ousmane Dembele's agent has offered the World Cup winner to Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Barcelona winger is recovering from a hamstring injury, and has been out of action for several months.

The 24-year-old's contract will reach its end next summer, and could sit on the sidelines until his deal expires if he does not sign an extension.

Dembele is reportedly wanted by several top clubs despite his constant injuries, and the prospect of signing him for free makes the deal more tempting.

France's forward Ousmane Dembele controls the ball during the friendly football match between France and Wales at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice, southern France on June 2, 2021. AFP / FRANCK FIFE