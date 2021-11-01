Europe's Elite in Race to Sign Asensio

  1. Home
Published November 1st, 2021 - 11:30 GMT
Marco Asensio (Photo: AFP)

Real Madrid's right-winger Marco Asensio is being chased by a host of teams who are eager to sign him in January.

El Nacional has reported that Arsenal, Liverpool, Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in the 25-year-old.

It is believed that Dortmund are the current favorites to get the Spain international.

Asensio moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 and has 40 goals and 23 assists to his name in 204 games so far.

He is tied to the Spanish giants until June 30, 2023 and is currently worth €35.00 million, according to transfermarkt.com.

