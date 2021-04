Everton are preparing a bid for Juventus defender Merih Demiral, according to Calciomercato.

The Italian club are keen to raise funds this summer so are willing to sell a host of players provided their valuation is met.

Juve value Demiral in excess of the €30 million (£26m/$36m) Everton are expected to bid for the Turkey international, but are confident a comprimise on a fee can be reached.