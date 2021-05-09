Everton Lead Demiral Race

Everton have a good chance of signing Merih Demiral this summer, according to Calciomercato.

The defender was coveted by several teams in recent years, but Juventus knocked back an approach from AC Milan while enquiries from Tottenham and Roma were also turned away.

Demiral is no longer an indespensible part of the Bianconeri squad, however, and could be on the move.

But Milan do not want him anymore and have instead made Fikayo Tomori a bigger priority, while Spurs and Roma are looking elsewhere, too.

Everton are still in contention, though, and could have him if they offer the right fee.