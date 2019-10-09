Everyone Will Be Welcome to Enjoy 2022 World Cup: Al Khater

Nasser al Khater reiterated Qatar’s commitment to hosting an exceptional tournament that boosts the entire Middle East region during the Scientific Forum for Arts and Media in Kuwait.

Al Khater, CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC, said Qatar would welcome fans from everywhere – including blockading countries – when the tournament kicks off in just over three years’ time.

Speaking during a panel discussion, Al Khater said: “Everyone will be welcome in 2022. We want fans from across the region and around the world to enjoy this incredible festival of football and sample the amazing atmosphere.”

Al Khater said more than 1 million fans were expected to visit Qatar during the tournament – including many from Kuwait.

He added: “We are committed to engaging with the Kuwaiti community and keeping them informed about the latest developments on the road to 2022. We hope many Kuwaitis will travel to Qatar for the tournament.”

Al Khater went on to outline infrastructure progress in relation to the tournament. Qatar has delivered two stadiums to-date and will launch its third – Education City Stadium – during the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in December.

“Significant progress has been made so far and we are aiming to complete all our construction projects two years before the tournament kicks off,” said Al Khater.

“Education City Stadium will be unveiled on Qatar National Day 2019 when it hosts the semi-final match involving Liverpool, while Al Bayt Stadium, which has a capacity of 60,000, will soon be completed. We have also built all the training sites required for the tournament.”

Al Khater went on to highlight various Qatar 2022 legacy programs during the event, which was organiszazing, Challenge 22, which aims to boost innovation and entrepreneurship across the region, and the Josoor Institute – a driver for sports and events industry professionals.

Qatar’s commitment to hosting major sporting events was also discussed.

Al Khater said: “Hosting sporting and other major events is a driver for societal growth, so long as the opportunity is well utilised. Since the 1970s, Qatar has strived to build and grow its local infrastructure and support the growth of its society. Hosting the FIFA World Cup is a continuum of this vision and one that echoes and fulfills Qatar National Vision 2030.”