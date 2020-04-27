Ex-Olympian Ebrahim Javadi’s Medals Stolen

Burglars have stolen medals and cups belonging to former Iranian Olympian Ebrahim Javadi.

Javadi said the robbers have stolen the trophies from his home in Karaj, west of Tehran, when he was not there.

“They stole my valuable items, the appliances and my 18 medals. I’ve informed the police and hope they find my medals because I can never win them once again,” Javadi said.

The freestyle wrestler won a bronze medal at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich in 48kg. He also claimed four gold medals in the World Championships as well as two gold medals in Asian Games.

Javadi is in the United World Wrestling (formerly FILA) Hall of Fame.