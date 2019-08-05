Excellent Opener for Asian Youth Boxing Championship

Under the auspices and in the presence of President of Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, the opening ceremony for the Asian Youth Boxing Championship, which Kuwait is hosting till Aug 9, was held on Saturday at Kuwait Sports Club’s Hall with the participation of 150 boxers from 21 countries.

Personalities at the opening ceremony included the President of Asian Boxing Confederation Anas Al-Otaiba, Deputy Director General of the Public Authority for Sports Dr Saqer Al-Mulla, Secretary General of Kuwait Olympic Committee Dr Hussein Al-Mislem and other members of the committee. Also present with the participating contingents was the President of Kuwait Boxing Federation Mohammad Mansi.

The ceremony was full of interesting programs that blew the minds of attendees. The programs included an operetta presented by a young girl Munirah Nasser,cultural display by Bilal Al-Shami and his troupe, in addition to match past by all participating countries.

In a speech, Sheikh Fahad Nasser welcomed the contingents to Kuwait. He expressed delight over the massive presence of participants from various countries after the final lifting of the suspension on Kuwait from international sporting activities. He wished the teams all the best during the event. He also thanked the President of Kuwait Boxing Federation Mohammad Mansi and his team for their efforts to ensure success of the event. He affirmed that Kuwait will host about 4 to 5continental and international championships within the next few months.