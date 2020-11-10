F1 Announce Provisional Dates for 2021 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1 announced today that the 2021 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix would take place on March 26-28, 2021 as the second round of next year’s FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

This was part of a provisional calendar announced for the season, which has been submitted to the FIA’s World Motorsport Council for approval.

The desert-racing spectacle returns to “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East” in its usual slot amongst Formula 1’s season-opening “fly-away” races. It follows the opening Australian Grand Prix, which is scheduled to be held the week before in Melbourne, and will be followed by the Chinese Grand Prix on April 11.

Bahrain’s race will be the first night race of the new campaign, with action being held along BIC’s 5.412-kilometre Grand Prix Track.

The 57-lap Bahrain Grand Prix will also be the first of three races in the Middle East in 2021, following the recent announcement of the addition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from next season onwards to go along with the Abu Dhabi event. Both these races will take place at the very end of the season.

Saudi 2020 double-header is set to take place in the coming weeks, with the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix scheduled from November 27-29 followed by the Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix on December 4-6. For both these races, invitations to attend the race will be issued to the families of frontline health workers and first responders in Bahrain, to recognize their incredible contribution and commitment in responding to the pandemic in the Kingdom.