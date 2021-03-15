F1 Drivers Looking Forward to Bahrain GP with Testing Complete

Some of Formula 1’s star drivers expressed satisfaction yesterday with their progress over the three days of pre-season testing at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC).

The sessions marked the only time they were able to experience the capabilities of their cars ahead of the start of the 2021 FIA F1 World Championship in just under two weeks’ time.

They are now looking forward to getting all the action going at the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix from March 26 to 28 at BIC.

Daniel Ricciardo, who made his debut track appearance with his new team McLaren in testing, commented: “I’m really happy to have got it done reliably with no real issues or concerns, it’s been a really smooth three days. I’m really thankful to the team…They’ve really made me feel at home, so I’m feeling comfortable and I can’t wait to come back here and get on track for the Bahrain Grand Prix.” Sebastian Vettel, who is also with a new team in Aston Martin, said: “My running today was very useful and the track conditions were better, so that was a big help in understanding this car. This test has definitely helped me learn where I can improve as a driver with the car and where the team can improve the AMR21 too.

It’s been a good learning curve and I’m excited to keep progressing with the car. I’m looking forward to racing here in Bahrain in two weeks.” Meanwhile, Bahrain fan-favourite Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo said that despite having a good testing run in Sakhir, they can only know where they stack up against the other teams when the new campaign finally flags off. “It was a positive day from a work point of view; we got all we came here for and now we just have to see where we are when we’re back here racing in two weeks,” he said.

“Times in testing don’t mean anything and, right now, we don’t know how all the other teams are performing. But we know how our car does, and feeling wise, it is better than last year.

I guess we are faster than at our best at the end of 2020, but whether that translates into better performance in the races, that we will have to see.”