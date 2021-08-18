F1: Japanese Grand Prix Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The 2021 Formula One Japanese Grand Prix has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers announced on Wednesday that the race which is the 17th in the season will not be taking place this year.

Formula 1 released an official statement explaining the decision: "Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to the ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country."

It was due to be held on the 10th of October at Suzuka International Racing Course.

Japan successfully hosted the Tokyo Olympics from June 23 to August 8.

The Asian country is set to host the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games starting from August 24.