F1 Legend Sebastian Vettel to Retire at End of 2022 Season

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel announced on Thursday that he will be retiring at the end of the 2022 season.

The 35-year-old will end his final season with Aston Martin after winning a total of 53 Grand Prix and 122 podium finishes.

Vettel made his debut in 2007. His first title win came in 2010 which also made him the youngest title winner. He won four titles for Red Bull in between 2010 to 2013.

The German racer announced his retirement on Thursday through an Instagram video. Vettel who is a legend of the sport is third on the list of all-time Grand Prix winners with 53 victories to his name. Only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher have more titles than him.

Taking to his Instagram, Vettel said in the video "The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,"

The racer turned 35 this month and wishes to spend more time with his family. "At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family," he added.