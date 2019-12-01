Lewis Hamilton Wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Earlier today, the British Formula 1 racing driver started first in the final race of the Formula One season - the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (GP) - after a dominating performance in Saturday's qualifying race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished second while Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc came third.

The 34-year-old Englishman, who wrapped up his sixth Formula One drivers' title earlier this month at the United States Grand Prix, added to his record haul of pole positions by clinching the top spot on the grid for the 88th time in his illustrious career, reports Efe news.

He did so with a dominant showing in the third and final qualifying session at the 5.554-km Yas Marina Circuit outside Abu Dhabi, clocking a fastest lap of one minute, 34.779 seconds, nearly two-tenths of a second quicker than that of his Finnish teammate, Valtteri Bottas on Saturday.

Hamilton, the defending champion in Abu Dhabi, was just one drivers' title shy of the record held by German racing legend Michael Schumacher, who clinched seven championships between 1994 and 2004.