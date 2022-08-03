F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Joins Broncos Ownership Group

Seven-time Formula 1 racing champion Lewis Hamilton joined the ownership group for the NFL's Denver Broncos, the team announced Tuesday.

"He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport," former Walmart chairman Rob Walton, the leader of the Walton-Penner family ownership group, said in a statement.

"With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

The Broncos announced in June that they entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group. The winning $4.65 billion bid from the group was the most-expense price in North American sports franchise history.

The Broncos' new ownership group also includes Walton's daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, her husband, Greg Penner, and Mellody Hobson. Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments, is chairwoman of the board at Starbucks and a director at JP Morgan Chase.

The Broncos announced last month that former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice also joined the ownership group.

Former owner Pat Bowlen and his siblings bought the Broncos in 1984.

The Broncos, who went 7-10 last season, will face the Seattle Seahawks in their first regular-season game Sept. 12 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

By Alex Butler