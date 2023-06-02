FA Cup final: Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction, possible lineups

  1. Home
Published June 2nd, 2023 - 06:21 GMT
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) and Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 17, 2023. Manchester City won the match 4-0. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Manchester City and Manchester United are set to clash in the first Manchester derby in an FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley.

Match date: Saturday, June 3
Kick-off time: 14:00 (GMT)
Venue: Wembley Stadium

Manchester United vs Manchester City probable lineups

  • Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Marcus Rashford

  • Man City possible Xl (3-2-4-1)

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Prediction

Man Utd 0-2 Man City: Guardiola's City are firing on all cylinders and are likely to defeat the Red Devils to win the title for the seventh time.

