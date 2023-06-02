FA Cup final: Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction, possible lineups

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to clash in the first Manchester derby in an FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley.

Match date: Saturday, June 3

Kick-off time: 14:00 (GMT)

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Manchester United vs Manchester City probable lineups

Man Utd possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Marcus Rashford

Man City possible Xl (3-2-4-1)

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Prediction

Man Utd 0-2 Man City: Guardiola's City are firing on all cylinders and are likely to defeat the Red Devils to win the title for the seventh time.