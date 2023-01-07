FA Cup: Liverpool vs Wolverhamtpon predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published January 7th, 2023 - 11:04 GMT
Liverpool's teammates celebrate the second owngoal scored by Leicester City's Belgian defender Wout Faes during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 30, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Liverpool will turn their attention to the FA Cup third round when they face Wolverhampton on Saturday evening.

Here are the probable lineups for both teams...

Liverpool vs Wolves predicted lineups

  • Liverpool XI (4-3-3):

Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic; Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo.

  • Wolves XI (4-3-3):

Coach: Julen Lopetegui.

Matija Sarkic; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Joe Hodge, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes; Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Matheus Cunha.

