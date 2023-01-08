FA Cup: Manchester City vs Chelsea predicted lineups

Manchester City and Chelsea will Meet for the third time in two months for Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash.
Here are the probable lineups for this encounter.
Manchester City vs Chelsea predicted lineups
- Manchester City (4-3-3):
Coach: Josep Guardiola.
Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Kalvin Phillips, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish.
- Chelsea (4-3-3):
Coach: Graham Potter.
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella; Jorginho, Denis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
