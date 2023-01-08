FA Cup: Manchester City vs Chelsea predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published January 8th, 2023 - 11:42 GMT
Manchester City's Dutch defender Nathan Ake (L) blocks a cross from Chelsea's Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London on January 5, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / IKIMAGES / AFP)
Manchester City and Chelsea will Meet for the third time in two months for Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash.

Here are the probable lineups for this encounter.

  • Manchester City (4-3-3):

Coach: Josep Guardiola.

Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Kalvin Phillips, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish.

  • Chelsea (4-3-3):

Coach: Graham Potter.

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella; Jorginho, Denis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

