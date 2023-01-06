FA Cup: Manchester United vs Everton probable lineups

Manchester United will be hoping to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup when they face Everton on Friday at Old Trafford.

Here are the predicted lineups for this match...

Manchester United vs Everton probable lineups

Manchester United (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Erik ten Hag.

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

Everton (4-3-3):

Coach: Frank Lampard.

Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana; Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray.