FA Cup: Manchester United vs Everton probable lineups

Published January 6th, 2023 - 01:38 GMT
Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Manchester United's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof (L) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 3, 2023. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)
Manchester United will be hoping to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup when they face Everton on Friday at Old Trafford.

Here are the predicted lineups for this match...

Manchester United vs Everton probable lineups

  • Manchester United (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Erik ten Hag.

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

  • Everton (4-3-3):

Coach: Frank Lampard.

Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana; Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray.

