Farah, Cavendish Arrive for Ironman 70.3 Bahrain

Superstar sportsmen Mo Farah and Mark Cavendish arrived in Bahrain last night ahead of their participation in the Ironman 70.3 Middle East Championship Bahrain, taking place tomorrow across the Kingdom. Farah and Cavendish are a part of The Legends Team, which includes swimmer Chloe McCardel.

They are participating upon the invitation of Bahrain and their involvement has generated tremendous excitement amongst those taking part along with race fans. Distance-running specialist Farah and cycling ace Cavendish were welcomed by Bahrain sports officials.

This year’s race in Bahrain is the fifth Ironman event in the Middle East and the official Ironman 70.3 Middle East Championship. It continues to delight athletes with its fast and unique courses. The swimming leg is over 1.9km and it starts in front of The Avenues; the bike course is over 90km from The Avenues to Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir and back; and then the 21.1km run begins and ends at The Avenues.

The race also offers 75 qualifying slots for the 2020 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Taupõ, New Zealand.