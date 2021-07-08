Federer Casts Doubt on Future

Tennis legend Roger Federer has cast doubt on his future after crashing out of Wimbledon at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

The Swiss star who will turn 40 next month lost 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 to the Pole.

He said that he will take a few days now to assess his future, as he hopes to be in better shape in order to become more competitive.

Federer hopes to carry on

He insisted that his plan is to carry on playing for as long as possible.

The tennis icon won 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, an all time record that he shares with Spain's Rafael Nadal.