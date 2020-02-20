Federer Pulls Out of Dubai Tennis Tournament Due to Injury

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has pulled out of the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships which takes place next week because of an injury.

Former world No.1 Federer, who has won a record 20 Grand Slam titles, the most in history by a men's tennis player, underwent a surgery to his troublesome right knee in Switzerland on Wednesday.

As a result, the 38-year-old, currently ranked No.3 in the world, will not be defending his title. Federer has been triumphant in Dubai a record eight times. The Swiss maestro, who has won at the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon, a record eight times, won titles in Dubai from 2003 to 2005. He then went on to win in 2007, 2012, 2014 and 2015 as well as last year.

Federer confirmed his withdrawal in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

"My right knee has been bothering me for a little while. I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday," Federer said in a statement on Twitter.

"After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery," he added.

Federer will also miss tournaments Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami as well as the French Open, as he works his way on a comeback ahead of Wimbledon.

"As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. I am grateful for everyone's support. I can't wait to be back playing again soon, see you on grass!" he tweeted.

The ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships takes place from February 22 to 29.