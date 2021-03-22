Fenerbahce Footballer Contracts COVID-19

A Fenerbahce football player on Sunday has been infected by the novel coronavirus, the club said.

In a statement, Fenerbahce said that one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus, so the Istanbul club omitted him from Sunday's derby squad.

Fenerbahce did not disclose the player's name but said that he had shown symptoms before he tested positive for the virus.

So the player was taken to isolation and his treatment has begun.

Fenerbahce bagged a 1-1 draw against Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig derby with a late equalizer at Vodafone Park on Sunday evening.

By Can Erozden