Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce signed midfielder Mert Hakan Yandas on a four-year contract on Thursday.

Fenerbahce welcomed the club's new transfer with a special video on Twitter.

The Istanbul club also wished him success.

Having joined Demir Grup Sivasspor in 2017, the 25-year-old midfielder scored 13 goals and made seven assists in 72 matches for the Super Lig club.