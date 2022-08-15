Ferguson Fires Himself Into DP World Tour Rankings Top 20 with Stunning ISPS Handa World Invitational Presented by AVIV Clinics Victory

Ewen Ferguson has soared into the top 20 of the DP World Tour Rankings in partnership with Rolex after a historic wire-to-wire victory at the ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics.

The 26-year-old Scotsman, who was playing in his 50th DP World Tour event, put on an incredible display which saw him set a new course record 61 on the opening day at Galgorm Castle.

He went on to finish 12 under at the event, which is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour, and three shots clear of his closest challengers Borja Virto and Connor Syme, and in doing so secured 335 crucial points to jump 17 places in the DP World Tour Rankings from 34th to 17th.

The top 50 players at the season’s end will qualify for the final Rolex Series event of the year - the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai – with the Scotsman set to make his debut at Jumeirah Golf Estates in November after a superb season so far.

Ferguson, who became the first British player to win in the ‘DP World Tour’ era with his breakthrough victory at the 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, enjoyed a final-day pairing with close-friend Syme and paid him credit following his win.

"It feels unbelievable,” Ferguson said. “I just can't believe how calm I was out there.

“It couldn't have worked out any better playing with Connor. I felt although I played with him the first two days and he was playing so, so good, and I felt he was my main rival for the day, so managing to play with him and hold each other off and keep up with each other was so good. Just can't believe I'm a winner again."

Ferguson was made to work for the victory and had to overcome pressure from the likes of Richard Mansell to secure the title.

The Englishman was tied for the lead with Ferguson heading into the back nine on Sunday, but three bogeys in his last four holes meant he had to settle for a share of fourth place behind Virto and Syme.

However, the Scotsman was aware of Mansell’s pursuit and revealed he was focused on securing a spot at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

“When I was back tied for the lead I was thinking ‘if I still finish second I will maybe still get in the final event in Dubai’,” Ferguson added “I love Dubai. I really want to go there.”

Ferguson’s victory also marks the first time in ten years that any Scottish player has managed to win multiple titles in the same season. The last to do so was Paul Lawrie back in 2012.

Syme's share of second place ensured him a rise of 11 places from 32nd to 21st, while fellow countryman David Law also climbed from 39th to 37th.

Elsewhere, Mansell saw healthy progress with a rise of 17 places from 74th to 57th as he continues to trend in the right direction towards the all-important top 50 and a spot at the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the season at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The DP World Tour moves on to the €1.75 million D+D Real Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort this week in Prague, Czech Republic. The event is set to take place between August 18-21.