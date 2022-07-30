Ferguson Returns to Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson is returning to Manchester United in a decision-making capacity for the first time since retiring as manager, reports the Daily Mail.

The legendary boss, who has acted as a non-executive director since 2013, will form part of a group that includes former CEO David Gill, iconic United captain Bryan Robson and current football director John Murtough.

The group will advise Richard Arnold on a wide range of club matters.

This will increase Ferguson's influence at Old Trafford.